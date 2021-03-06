India Tightens Up its Border Patrols to Stop Arrivals from Myanmar

Indian security forces stepped up patrols on the border with Myanmar to stop refugees entering after some police officers crossed over to escape taking orders from the military junta there, officials said.

The move follows the defection over the border of some low-ranking Myanmar police officers who were unwilling to obey orders to suppress demonstrations against the junta.

Myanmar’s military overthrew a democratically elected government on Feb. 1, setting off nationwide protests that have left more than 50 people dead. A spokesman for the military has not commented on the police defectors.

Indian soldiers and police were patrolling the frontier on Friday and as of now, they are not letting anybody enter senior government official told Reuters.

In all, about 30 Myanmar police and their family members had crossed over into India in recent days, a senior police official in Mizoram said, including some who had come overnight.

The influx of such refuge-seekers, particularly police, puts India in a quandary because of New Delhi’s close ties with the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw./Reuters