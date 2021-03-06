COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Increase of the New Cases with 3004 Registered in the Past 24 Hrs

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in our country marks a sharp jump for the last 24 hours, as 3004 positive samples were registered, which is 806 more than the previous 24 hours.

Most infected were found again in Sofia - 734. Followed by Burgas with 428 and Plovdiv with 208. There is no area without new cases, and the least new positive samples were found in Targovishte - 8.

However, a significant number of tests were performed - 16,876, which is 4709 more.Thus, the percentage of positive samples actually decreased slightly from 18.06% to 17.8%.

There is an increase in hospitalized patients as they are already 5463, which is a jump of 156 people per day. However, there is a slight decrease in the number of patients in intensive care units - with 3 less or already 437 people.

The number of the registered as "cured" is 1280 and their total number is now 211 918. For the last 24 hours the disease claimed another 65 lives, which is a decrease of 28 people compared to 93 reported in the previous period.

Officially, the total number of victims of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 10,571.

According to the Unified Information Portal total of number of jabs is 284,464, and the number of people with completed second immunization is now 49,938. For the last 24 hours alone, there have been administered 15,920 vaccines against COVID-19.