Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Wearing Face Masks in Crowded Outdoor Spaces is Obligatory in Vratsa

Due to the significant increase in the number of newly registered Covid-19 cases in Vratsa (North-Western Bulgaria) and following a proposal by the Municipal Operational Headquarters, additional anti-epidemic measures will be introduced there for the period until March 18. The measures are temporary and can be changed depending on the epidemiological situation.

It is mandatory to wear protective face masks in busy or crowded outdoor spaces. Visits to hospitals are prohibited.

Neighbouring district of Montana is approaching the red zone in terms of the number of infected, in Vidin district the situation is normal.

Measures against the coronavirus will be different in each area in the country. Local task forces will now decide how to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The decision for the local anti-epidemic measures is made by the national operational headquarters, and the reason was the very large differences in the number of infected in different regions. In Bourgas, the planned non-emergency admissions to hospitals has already stopped./bnt