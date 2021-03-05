Prime Minister Pledges Average Wage in Bulgaria to Be at Least BGN 2,000
Over the next four years the country's GDP will grow to €100 billion. Coronavirus has slowed down our progress for a year, but I am convinced that given the way doctors treat and vaccinate, the economy will recover at a rapid pace, wrote on his Facebook account Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is visiting Stara Zagora, BGNES reported.
With this in mind, we are committed to reaching at least BGN 2,000 in the average wage in the country. I'm convinced that everything we do is right. We will continue with the renovation projects and construction of large infrastructure sites.
And of course, first of all churches, mosques and monasteries. Because I want everyone to be happy, calm, and to be able to indulge in faith. If there is faith, there is a people, there is morality, there is a future, Borisov added.
