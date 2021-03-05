Prime Minister Pledges Average Wage in Bulgaria to Be at Least BGN 2,000

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 5, 2021, Friday // 16:01
Bulgaria: Prime Minister Pledges Average Wage in Bulgaria to Be at Least BGN 2,000

Over the next four years the country's GDP will grow to €100 billion. Coronavirus has slowed down our progress for a year, but I am convinced that given the way doctors treat and vaccinate, the economy will recover at a rapid pace, wrote on his Facebook account Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who is visiting Stara Zagora, BGNES reported.

With this in mind, we are committed to reaching at least BGN 2,000 in the average wage in the country. I'm convinced that everything we do is right. We will continue with the renovation projects and construction of large infrastructure sites.

And of course, first of all churches, mosques and monasteries. Because I want everyone to be happy, calm, and to be able to indulge in faith. If there is faith, there is a people, there is morality, there is a future, Borisov added.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borissov, election pledges
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria