Bulgaria’s President: US Senate’s Slashing Criticism Is Warning Signal to Our Establishment

If the government had heeded the demands of the people and the protesters, this slashing assessment of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee would not have come out today.

It dwells on all the things I have been talking about since the beginning of my tenure, things against which people protested in the summer, related to both corruption in Bulgaria and the undermined supremacy of the law, the stifled freedom of the media, the politicized judiciary.

President Rumen Radev said this before journalists in a commentary on the declaration published today by the U.S. Senate Foreign Policy Committee regarding bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the United States. The Head of State advised the government not to ignore the assessment and recommendations of Bulgaria's strategic partners.