Bulgaria Lunches e-Registration System for Covid Vaccination

Bulgaria on March 4 launched a system for online registration for Covid-19 vaccinations, his.bg. Through the four-step registration process, users can book an appointment in a one of the vaccination centres in the country for a jab against Covid-19.

The first step requires users to input their personal identification data, after which they can pick their preferred vaccine, the medical facility and a time slot to receive their vaccine.

After filling in the required information, users can choose a feedback channel - via message or email.

The system works one one week ahead - the possibility to book an appointment will be at the earliest on March 11 at 8.00 am. Everyone will be able to choose a time for the period from March 11 to 25.

"This system allows for the so-called "Electronic green corridors" and 24 hours before the date of the chosen time, users will be sent a notification to remind him/her of the time of the vaccination, " explained Ivaylo Filipov, the head of “Information Service”, the state owned IT company that developed the system.. And everyone who is vaccinated with the first dose will be registered in the system and will be notified on the date and time for the second dose.

The system is for vaccination centres only and does not cover general practitioners.

The system automatically checks if the personal data supplied is correct, but does not highlight any incorrect data as an additional security feature to prevent personal data abuse, Ivailo Filipov added.

Although users can choose their preferred vaccine during registration, the final decision is to be made at the vaccination centre based on medical advice from the doctor administering the vaccine, taking into account a person’s medical history, Angelov said.

The choice of vaccines at registration could also be restricted based on amounts available and expected delivery timetables, he said.

In order for everyone to be able to choose a vaccine and to support the logistical distribution of the vaccine, everyone has the opportunity to choose a vaccine or not to choose a specific one. There is also a consent button for processing personal data. You can choose a vaccination centre or medical facility where the vaccination will be given, as well as the time range for immunization. Informed consent is key. Anyone can download a form and fill it in and carry it with them, " Ivaylo Filipov explained during the presentation of the functionalities.

The purpose of the register is to bring order and avoid congestion in front of vaccination centres, commented the Minister of Health, Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

"The idea of ​​the electronic register is to help for the provision of the necessary quantities of vaccines of each type in vaccination centres," he said.

"If there is a shortage of vaccine, we have the opportunity to inform people by phone, so that they do not need to the vaccination center, to wait there and find out there was no vaccine," the minister explained.

People will also be able to adjust the booked appointments. It is possible to cancel an originally booked time and arrange a new one, the first one will be cancelled automatically.

The vaccination of the people from phase 3 and 4 is expected to be completed next week, the Minister of Health announced after the presentation of the electronic register.