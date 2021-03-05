Bulgaria: Road Police Launches New 3-Day Traffic Safety Operation

From today until 7 March, a special operation of road police is underway throughout the country, announced Chief Inspector Nikolay Krusharski from the Traffic Police Department, GDNP.

The patrol teams have several key tasks: control of compliance with speed limit on the roads of the republican and municipal road network; prevention of breach of rules by pedestrians – improper crossing, movement on the roadway, non-compliance with light signals, as well as violations by drivers related to failure to provide priority to pedestrians.

In order to achieve a preventive effect of the operation, police presence is ensured in the settlements, in the areas with intensive transport and pedestrian traffic, especially at rush hours.

In February 2021, 23 people died in traffic accidents, which is two victims more than in the same period of the previous year. There are 310 serious traffic accidents, among the main causes being driving at an inappropriate speed. The number of serious accidents involving pedestrians is also high – 102 incidents.