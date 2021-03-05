UK Ambassador to Bulgaria: British Tourists Will Enjoy Bulgarian Sunny Resorts Again

"Our joint efforts towards lifting restrictions on tourist travel between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom are very important", Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova at a meeting with Rob Dixon, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Sofia.

She said that Bulgaria authorities are doing their best to ensure conditions for safe tourism amidst the pandemic.

Mass vaccination campaign is underway in Bulgaria, as those employed in tourism are among the priority groups, Nikolova pointed out.

Rob Dixon commented as vaccination is scaled up at some point it would be possible to lift the restrictions.

"Our goals are the same as yours, namely to restore the tourist flow. We are looking forward to the moment when British tourists will enjoy the beautiful sun in Bulgaria", Dixon said during the meeting.

