Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of Newly Infected Grows – 2,198, Fatalities - 93

In the past 24 hours, 2,198 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country. 12,167 diagnostic tests were made - 6,121 PCR and 6,046 antigen tests, as positivity rate is 18%.

Yesterday, 20,376 doses of vaccine have been given, a total of 268,544 since the start of the immunisation campaign.

As of March 5, there were 34,237 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show. The number of hospitalized and in need of intensive care is increasing. In hospitals in the country are treated 5,307 people with COVID-19, 440 of them are in intensive care units.

COVID-19 took the lives of 93 people in the last 24 hours, and since the beginning of the pandemic Bulgaria has given 10,506 victims. The recovered are 1638 per day, and as of March last year, 210,638 people have had the infection.

The total number of confirmed carriers of coronavirus in Bulgaria is 255,381, among them 10,365 medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Pleven and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 112 new cases, Burgas - 54, Varna - 142, Veliko Tarnovo - 56, Vidin - 4, Vratsa - 65, Gabrovo - 28, Dobrich - 30, Kardzhali - 15, Kyustendil - 85, Lovech - 33, Montana - 30, Pazardzhik - 51, Pernik - 23, Pleven - 115, Plovdiv - 183, Razgrad - 15, Ruse - 56, Silistra - 48, Sliven - 48, Smolyan - 28, Sofia-city - 607, Sofia-region - 60, Stara Zagora - 98, Targovishte - 5, Haskovo - 47 , Shumen - 119, Yambol - 41.