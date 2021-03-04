Bulgarian National Television Now Available in Northern Macedonia

Channel BNT4 of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) is now available in Northern Macedonia.

Yesterday the special representative of the country in the history dispute with Bulgaria Vlado Buchkovski was the first to announce this.

Today the general director of BNT Emil Koshlukov confirmed in his Facebook account. The start of the broadcast via the Max TV platform (Channel 74) was announced after the two sides agreed on it as part of steps to reduce tensions over bilateral disputes blocking North Macedonia's EU accession talks.

The start of the broadcast follows a one-month contract, and according to Koshlukov, it is expected to be sown by representatives of the Macedonian public operator.

"I thank everyone who helped make this happen, especially our ambassador to the RSM, Mr. Angelov, Mr. Buchkovski, the country's special representative for relations with Bulgaria, the BCCS, which is the Bulgarian Cultural Club in Skopje, and Mr. Filipov from the Macedonian Scientific Institute and many other people who work tirelessly to overcome obstacles and difficulties.

An important role was played by the assistance of Northern Macedonian Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services, chaired by Zoran Traichevski. " Koshlukov also wrote.