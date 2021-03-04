Bulgaria: The Ministry of Education Will not Change Vacation Schedule for Students

Society » EDUCATION | March 4, 2021, Thursday // 18:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Ministry of Education Will not Change Vacation Schedule for Students

The spring vacation for students from first to 11th grade will be from April 3 to 11, inclusive.

This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

For twelfth graders, the spring break will be from April 8 to 11, inclusive. Earlier, the Branch Council in the secondary education system proposed changes in the dates and thus students have two vacations instead of one.

"The children will have a full week of vacation, in which I hope to be able to relax, because this alternation of face-to-face, online learning, the children are very tired, extremely bored," commented parents.

"On the other hand, at the beginning of the school year, when the holidays and weekends were announced, we have made a schedule for these days, respectively a vacation or a trip somewhere," others added in a comment for BNR.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vacation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria