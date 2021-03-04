Bulgaria: The Ministry of Education Will not Change Vacation Schedule for Students
The spring vacation for students from first to 11th grade will be from April 3 to 11, inclusive.
This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Education and Science announced.
For twelfth graders, the spring break will be from April 8 to 11, inclusive. Earlier, the Branch Council in the secondary education system proposed changes in the dates and thus students have two vacations instead of one.
"The children will have a full week of vacation, in which I hope to be able to relax, because this alternation of face-to-face, online learning, the children are very tired, extremely bored," commented parents.
"On the other hand, at the beginning of the school year, when the holidays and weekends were announced, we have made a schedule for these days, respectively a vacation or a trip somewhere," others added in a comment for BNR.
