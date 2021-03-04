Bulgaria on Election Eve: Political Leaders, Medical Professionals Are Key Election Runners in Major Cities

According to the lists of registered party candidates for the upcoming general election on April 4, the race in Sofia's 25th multi-member constituency and in Plovdiv will be between party leaders, while many candidates in Sofia's 23rd constituency will be doctors of medicine.

Traditionally, Sofia's 25th constituency is where the leaders of the major political formations enter the race. Topping the lists are once again GERB leader Boyko Borissov and BSP leader Kornelia Ninova. In the same constituency, Democratic Bulgaria leader Hristo Ivanov, Izpravi Se! Mutri Vun! [Rise Up! Thugs Out!] leader Nikolai Hadjigenov (one of the initiators of the protests in 2020) and Ataka leader Volen Siderov also top their respective lists.

Ninova, Borissov, Ivanov and Hadjigenov will also vie for seats in next parliament in Plovdiv.



Sofia's 23rd constituency is going to witness a clash of doctors. The pandemic has affected the lists of candidates. The political formations nominated doctors: proven experts, known from the TV screen, who have been keeping people informed of anything COVID-related over the last year.



The list of Slavi Trifonov's Ima Takuv Narod [There Is Such a People] in Sofia's 23rd constituency is headed by Prof. Andrey Chorbanov, while Assoc. Prof. Atanas Mangarov (who headed a COVID clinic in Sofia's Infectious Disease Hospital and is famous as a proponent of herd immunity and the self-limiting nature of COVID in most cases) tops the list of Alternative for Bulgarian Revival (ABV). The top candidate of the Union of Democratic Forces (UDF) in the same constituency is Rumen Hristov. Former ombudsman Maya Manolova will top the list of Izpravi Se! Mutri Vun! [Rise Up! Thugs Out!] in Sofia' 23rd and in Stara Zagora.



Pulmonologist Alexander Simidchiev will top Democratic Bulgaria's list in Sofia City Province, and incumbent Health Minister Kostadin Angelov will be GERB-UDF's first candidate in Varna.



TV show host Slavi Trifonov will race for a seat in next parliament topping the lists of his Ima Takuv Narod [There Is Such a People] in Varna and Stara Zagora. IMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov will also top two lists, in Varna and Pleven. Valeri Simeonov will top the list of the Patriotic Coalition Volya - NFSB in Burgas, and his new coalition partner Vesselin Mareshki - in Varna.



MRF leader Mustafa Karadayi tops the list of his party in Kurdzhali and Shumen. In Kurdzhali, the list of GERB-UDF will be topped by Parliament Chair Tsveta Karayancheva.



As usual, the party lists feature a lot of singers, musicians, artists and athletes, including Kristina Dimitrova, Vasil Gyurov, Stoyan Mihalev, Ernestina Shinova, Evgeni Budinov, Nona Yotova, Dimitar Penev.



Meanwhile, MP/business owner Delyan Peevski is not on the MRF's lists, after topping them in Pazardzhik and Blagoevgrad in the 2017 election./BTA



