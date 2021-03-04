Infectious Disease Specialist: At Least 2,5 M Bulgarians Have Had Covid-19

"People who have been exposed to Covid-19 in Bulgaria are many times more than the official statistics reports. The real number of people who have had the disease is at least 2.5 million,"Dr. Trifon Valkov from the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Sofia stated in the morning program of Nova TV.

"One of the reasons for having more positive tests is that more tests are made now.We have always made about 10-12,000 tests, and now there are days in which 16,000 are taken. Another reason is that antigen tests are already being added,” commented Valkov.

According to him, it is theoretically possible that at the beginning of April morbidity rate will reach 5,000 infected a day.

"I still think, however, that we will hardly reach the level of infection we had in November.A large part of the people have already had the virus and are immune to it. There are also a lot of vaccinated,” the specialist explained.

He added that the Infectious Diseases Hospital has about 90 beds for patients with coronavirus. By the end of February, only one-third of the hospital’s capacity was filled.