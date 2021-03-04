After Brexit Bulgarians Opt for Higher Education in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands

Society » EDUCATION | March 4, 2021, Thursday // 09:37
Bulgaria: After Brexit Bulgarians Opt for Higher Education in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands

Before Britain's exit from the EU, universities in UK were very attractive to Bulgarians and young people from other European countries.

However, Brexit has changed their accessibility.

In terms of the academic qualification of the candidates and the desired level of language proficiency, there is no change. However, there are fewer young people who can meet the financial requirements, explained before Radio Sofia Eli Toncheva, manager of the consulting agency EDLANTA, specializing in education and language training abroad.

For aspiring students from Bulgaria the most desirable now are the educational establishments in Germany and Austria. They also offer to international student courses taught in English, as well as the opportunity to learn and improve German for a year.

Because of the high interest, the Netherlands introduced quotas for students from other countries.

The most desirable faculties are medicine, architecture, management, computer science, ecology, as well as some novel majors, even space law, added Eli Toncheva.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, students, education abroad
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria