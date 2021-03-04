After Brexit Bulgarians Opt for Higher Education in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands

Before Britain's exit from the EU, universities in UK were very attractive to Bulgarians and young people from other European countries.

However, Brexit has changed their accessibility.

In terms of the academic qualification of the candidates and the desired level of language proficiency, there is no change. However, there are fewer young people who can meet the financial requirements, explained before Radio Sofia Eli Toncheva, manager of the consulting agency EDLANTA, specializing in education and language training abroad.

For aspiring students from Bulgaria the most desirable now are the educational establishments in Germany and Austria. They also offer to international student courses taught in English, as well as the opportunity to learn and improve German for a year.

Because of the high interest, the Netherlands introduced quotas for students from other countries.

The most desirable faculties are medicine, architecture, management, computer science, ecology, as well as some novel majors, even space law, added Eli Toncheva.