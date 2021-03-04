Niagara Falls Illuminated in Colors of Bulgarian Tricolor to Mark Country’s National Liberation Day

At exactly 5 am on March 3 morning Niagara Falls was illuminated in white, green and red on the occasion of the National Day of Bulgaria. Hundreds watched this amazing sight on the spot, and on the Internet they were thousands from all over the world.

"Most of the people who have gathered here among us have tears welling up in their eyes. We also see the Bulgarian flag hoisted in front of Niagara Falls, sparkling in the hues of the Bulgarian tricolor. Happy holiday," the organisers said.

Here are some of the reviews on Facebook:

"This is a wonderful initiative", "I am proud to be Bulgarian", "Bravo to the organizers", "It is very exciting!!!", "Thanks for the unforgettable emotion", "Bulgarians from all over the world are in front of computers and we are united!"

The organizer of the event was the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Toronto, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Canada.

On the occasion of the national holiday, Vancouver's iconic city hall will be illuminated by iridescent shades of white, green and red.

An event can be followed directly on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said for BNR Velislava Panova - Consul General of Bulgaria in Toronto.

"Vancouver is on the west coast of Canada, a large city with a numerous and very proud Bulgarian community. Thanks to them and, of course, our efforts, the municipality building in downtown Vancouver will shine, again in alternating iridescent colors - white, green, red," she told BNR.

The initiative also marks an important anniversary - 55 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Canada.

Diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Canada were officially established on June 30, 1966. In 1967 a Bulgarian embassy was opened in Ottawa and in 1976 the Bulgarian consulate general started operating in Toronto. Following the democratic changes in Eastern Europe, Canada's interest in the region has been growing. On December 1, 2017, the visa restrictions for short-term stay on the territory of Canada for all Bulgarian citizens were lifted.