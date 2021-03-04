Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,154 Newly Infected, 22 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 1,154 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country. 6,182 diagnostic tests were carried out – 4,052 PCR and 2,130 antigen.

Positivity rate - 18.7%.

Yesterday, 4,397 doses of vaccine have been administered, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign 248,169 people have been vaccinated.

As of March 4, there were 33,770 active cases, data from the Single Information Portal show.

COVID-19 took the lives of 22 people in the last 24 hours, 589 are cured.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,413 people died of Covid-19 in Bulgaria, 209,000 have been rehabilitated.

The number of hospitalized and in need of intensive care is increasing. In hospitals across the country, 5,093 people with Covid-19are treated, 425 of them in intensive care units.

The total number of confirmed carriers of coronavirus in Bulgaria is 253,183, among them 10,309 medics.

Most of the newly registered cases are in Sofia, Burgas and Plovdiv.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 14 new cases, Burgas - 190, Varna - 64, Veliko Tarnovo - 4, Vidin - 2, Vratsa - 22, Gabrovo - 6, Dobrich - 23, Kardzhali - 0, Kyustendil - 2, Lovech - 8, Montana - 2, Pazardzhik - 72, Pernik - 30, Pleven - 60, Plovdiv - 77, Razgrad - 9, Ruse - 18, Silistra - 14, Sliven - 22, Smolyan - 6, Sofia-city - 380, Sofia-region - 61, Stara Zagora - 4, Targovishte - 1, Haskovo - 25 , Shumen - 17, Yambol - 21.



