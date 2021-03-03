Slovakia Introduces Curfew amid World Highest Covid Mortality Rate
Slovakia imposes a curfew from today, the country is struggling with the highest death toll from Covid-19 in the world, AFP reported.
Slovaks will not be able to leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., a government decree states.
During the day, citizens are urged to stay at home with some exceptions – visits to the doctor, walking to work and walking pets.
The curfew will remain until March 19, but may be extended.
The country of 5.4 million population has the highest coronavirus mortality rate - 24 deaths per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, according to AFP calculations.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Italy Extends Covid-19 Restrictions Until After Easter
- » Two Patients Die after AstraZeneca Shot in South Korea, Investigation Is Underway
- » Bulgaria: 80 Percent Should Be Vaccinated to Build Herd Immunity
- » US President Vows: By June Each American Will Be Vaccinated
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Virus on Offensive Again – 2,403 Newly Infected in 24 Hours
- » WHO Warns: By 2050 A Quarter of World Population Will Have Impaired Hearing