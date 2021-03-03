Strong Earthquake Rocks Central Greece

An earthquake was registered in central Greece today around 12 p.m. The epicenter of the quake was near the town of Larissa.

The Institute of Geophysics told BNR that the epicenter was at a depth of 10 km. The tremor was felt in many places in Bulgaria, including Kardzhali, Plovdiv and in Sofia highrise buildings.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Service, the quake’s magnitude was 6.3 on the Richter scale.

In Larissa, which is near the epicentre, people ran from their homes into the streets in panic as the earthquake struck.

Larissa resident Dimitris, 46, told Al Jazeera: “I was driving and everything starting shaking. It was very scary.”

Giorgos, 45, who also lives in Larissa, said: “I thought the floor was going to collapse. It was going on and on, the trees were shaking like crazy. I didn’t know what to do.”

The situation in the town was calm shortly afterward.

Greek seismologist Vassilis Karathanasis told state television that the tremor was felt across the country.