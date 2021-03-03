Bulgaria: Defense Committee Approves Creation of Cyber Warfare Command

The Parliamentary Defense Committee approved at second reading the amendments to the Defense and the Armed Forces Act. One of the changes envisages the creation of cyber-command and logistics support, BNR reports.

The texts, including those related to the creation of a command unit for communication and information support and cyber defense, were passed without debate. Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Dimitar Iliev explained that this is part of the concept, according to which NATO also announced cyber space a part of state security zone.

"We do it to be in lockstep with the realities of today. We do follow our partners, but we keep an eye on reality first and foremost," Gen Iliev said.

The other amendments enable the Chief of Defense to be able to draw up action plans for the Armed Forces and assess their combat readiness. He will also be able to assign tasks to the Military Police.

The provision related to the terms of transit and stay of allied armed forces on the territory of the country was also further specified. The amendments are expected to be considered on Thursday.

The committee did not adopt the amendment to the Agricultural Producers Act proposed by GERB at the last moment. The conclusive provisions in the Defense Act envisioned that municipal councils under certain conditions could provide land plots to some companies for the implementation of projects important for national security.