Eric Halsey – American Who Makes Podcast about Bulgarian History

Society » CULTURE | March 3, 2021, Wednesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Eric Halsey – American Who Makes Podcast about Bulgarian History

American Eric Holsey, who has been based in Sofia for several years makes a podcast about Bulgarian history. In addition to the podcast, he is working on another project - a book in English about Bulgarian history.

Eric Holsey was born in Washington, D.C., but after he first set foot in Bulgaria in 2009 as a foreign student at the American University of Blagoevgrad, he decided to stay here. He indulges in historical podcasts in which he presents our story from a different perspective.

For the first time he learned about Bulgarian history from his American history teacher in high school, who also gave him a book about our history. Then he became fascinated by the life of Tsar Boris III and from this book actually understood how interesting the Bulgarian past was.

"I felt that this history was so interesting, but the information was very sparse, very academically presented and difficult to understand for an ordinary person. When I was a student my focus was the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries - the political views of Alexander Stamboliyski. However, I am now working on a book about the First Bulgarian Kingdom because there is no book in English about this period of the Bulgarian history," he says.




We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eric Halsey, Bulgarian history, podcast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria