Eric Halsey – American Who Makes Podcast about Bulgarian History

American Eric Holsey, who has been based in Sofia for several years makes a podcast about Bulgarian history. In addition to the podcast, he is working on another project - a book in English about Bulgarian history.

Eric Holsey was born in Washington, D.C., but after he first set foot in Bulgaria in 2009 as a foreign student at the American University of Blagoevgrad, he decided to stay here. He indulges in historical podcasts in which he presents our story from a different perspective.

For the first time he learned about Bulgarian history from his American history teacher in high school, who also gave him a book about our history. Then he became fascinated by the life of Tsar Boris III and from this book actually understood how interesting the Bulgarian past was.

"I felt that this history was so interesting, but the information was very sparse, very academically presented and difficult to understand for an ordinary person. When I was a student my focus was the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries - the political views of Alexander Stamboliyski. However, I am now working on a book about the First Bulgarian Kingdom because there is no book in English about this period of the Bulgarian history," he says.







