ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Renovated the Yard Premises of Home for Elderly in Galabovo

The project provides the residents of the institution with a more beneficial recreation and outdoor walks

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" TPP renovated the yard premises of the Home for the Elderly in the town of Galabovo. The grant is worth BGN 152,000 and is part of the agreement for social cooperation between the power plant and the municipality. The renovation covers an area of over 2,500 square meters, now featuring a green, leafy area for quiet walks in the open air. The yard was furnished with new concrete flooring, gazebos and benches for relaxation. There are areas with specialized movement equipment, as well as areas of interest - with stone tables for chess and backgammon, and herb garden. They will help the 40 elderly people who live permanently in the home to feel better and have a more beneficial rest.

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 " TPP and the Municipality of Galabovo are long-term partners in the causes of supporting vulnerable social groups. Over the years, we have worked closely together to help people in need. Our elderly neighbors are an important part of the community. We want to give them a hand with the respect and the attention we owe them for their lives and work. We believe that the renovated infrastructure provides an opportunity for a more benficial and happier time that the residents of the Home can spend together, "said Nadya Sinigerska - Bohorova, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development Manager at ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3.

The home for the elderly in Galabovo has opened its doors 14 years ago in the building of a former kindergarten and since then it has been housing 40 elderly people who were left without relatives to take care of their comfort and safety. The modernized and improved outdoor areas of the institution will allow its residents more walks and outdoor exercise.

"The home for the elderly is a home for our parents. It is of great importance to take care of them - we give priority to the retirement clubs, and here we have managed to renovate the Home for the Elderly as well. I am extremely grateful to "ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3", with whose help we manage to improve the social environment in Galabovo and to offer the population modern conditions for sports and recreation. As I have said more than once - to grow old is a gift, since not everyone has this privilege, and one deserves to grow old with dignity! ” said Nikolay Tonev, mayor of Galabovo Municipality.

"ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3" ranks among the major employers and the most generous donors in the region of Stara Zagora and Galabovo, where its thermal power plant is located. In recent years, the company has invested over BGN 4 million in projects for the benefit of society. The main part of the funds is intended for local communities. ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 owns and operates the first lignite-fired thermal power plant in Southeast Europe, which operates in full compliance with the highest European standards for occupational safety and environmental protection. The power plant produces 10% of the electricity in Bulgaria, using local energy sources and thus contributing to ensuring the country’s energy security and independence. More than BGN 1.4 billion have been invested in ensuring the TPP’s reliable operation, and in environmental protection measures. Shareholders are the international energy company ContourGlobal (73%) and the National Electricity Company (27%).