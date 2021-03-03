Bulgaria: March 3 Celebrations Downscaled, Prime Minister Congratulates Bulgarians on Facebook

On March 3, 2021 the traditional observances dedicated to the national holiday are scheduled to be held across the country but they have been considerably downscaled due to the pandemic.

They are expected to culminate at Mt Shipka in the Central Balkan Range, which was the scene of a decisive battle during the 1877-1878 war. President Rumen Radev and Parliament leader Tsveta Karayancheva will pay tribute to the Shipka heroes..



In Sofia, a flag-raising ceremony at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier will take place in the presence of Vice President Iliana Iotova, Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Evtimov. A ceremonial changing of the guard will take place outside the President's Office. In the evening, President Radev will review troops in the square in front of the Parliament building and will make a speech at a tattoo and roll call ceremony.



Churches across the country are holding memorial services. Many museums have announced free-admission day for the national holiday.



In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov congratulates Bulgarians on their national day and says it is "a celebration of the recovery of Bulgarian statehood and a tribute to the heroic self-sacrifice of all who gave their life for their motherland".

He goes on to write of the Bulgarian spirit " which is not in peace, again", and of "the huge stress of the pandemic which took away the peace of mind of society and put on hold the upward development of the country". He says that the measures which were taken have worked and trust in them and the joint efforts are the key to restoring normalcy in the near future.



He further argues that it would be wrong to only aim at restoring life the way it was before the pandemic and says that the country can do much more and people can live an even better life. The only hurdle is confrontation and a lack of understanding, and should be avoided at any cost. "We are faced with months of recovery followed by a difficult battle for more prosperity for Bulgaria and its people. I am sure that we will stay together in this big cause and will prove, with hard work, that we are worthy heirs of the legacy of our predecessors," Borissov wrote.