Facebook to Monitor Bulgarian and Hungarian News

Business » INDUSTRY | March 3, 2021, Wednesday // 09:56
Bulgaria: Facebook to Monitor Bulgarian and Hungarian News pixabay.com

Facebook introduces new regulations in Bulgaria and Hungary. A team of the social network, including two journalists- one from each of the two countries, will check posts for false and misleading information, as well as for information intended to encourage violence. 

Posts containing such information will be marked. The programe against misinformation is held under the auspices of AFP news agency, reported bTV. The regulation is expected to enter into force in the coming weeks. 

