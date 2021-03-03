Anonymous Artist NoName with a Work for March 3, Liberation Day of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Anonymous Artist NoName with a Work for March 3, Liberation Day of Bulgaria facebook.com/NoNamePopArt


A new work by the anonymous artist NoName became a hit on social networks in Bulgaria. The artist, better known in Bulgaria as "The Man Without a Name", celebrated the National Holiday of Bulgaria with a new provocation.

The work depicts a little girl watering the soil, and the Bulgarian flag sprouts from it.

"We are and we will be! It's up to us, "wrote the secret artist.

