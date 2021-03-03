Anonymous Artist NoName with a Work for March 3, Liberation Day of Bulgaria
facebook.com/NoNamePopArt
A new work by the anonymous artist NoName became a hit on social networks in Bulgaria. The artist, better known in Bulgaria as "The Man Without a Name", celebrated the National Holiday of Bulgaria with a new provocation.
The work depicts a little girl watering the soil, and the Bulgarian flag sprouts from it.
"We are and we will be! It's up to us, "wrote the secret artist.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Eric Halsey – American Who Makes Podcast about Bulgarian History
- » March 1: Baba Marta Enters the Scene, Brings Spring Along
- » Golden Globe Goes to Rosamund Pike, Glowing Praise to Maria Bakalova
- » Van Gogh's Painting from Private Collection to be Auctioned at Sotheby’s
- » Terry Gilliam, Cristi Puiu Win FIPRESCI Platinum 90 Award at Sofia Film Festival 2021
- » Bulgarians Mark the Anniversary of the Hanging of National Hero Vasil Levski: 148 Years