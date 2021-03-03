Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Virus on Offensive Again – 2,403 Newly Infected in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, further 2,403 cases of coronavirus-infected have been documented. The tests made were 14,563. This is what data from the Single Information Portal show.

On a daily basis nearly 16.5% were positive.

Since the spring of last year 252,029 are the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

In a 24-hour period, 83 people died, as 10,391 are already the victims of the infection in Bulgaria since the outbreak of the epidemic.

As of 3 March, 33,227, 5,009 people were being treated in hospital and 423 of them are in intensive care.

The most new cases are traditionally in the capital - 737, and 106 cases can be added to them from Sofia region.

In Plovdiv there are 187 new cases, with more than 100 new cases in the region, follow Pleven - 129, Varna - 110 and Blagoevgrad - 104.

Case count for other regions: Burgas - 63, Veliko Tarnovo - 62, Vidin - 11, Vratsa - 98, Gabrovo - 25, Dobrich - 30, Kardzhali - 25, Kyustendil - 50, Lovech - 28, Montana - 49, Pazardzhik - 89, Pernik - 60, Razgrad - 11, Ruse - 48, Silistra - 31, Sliven - 56, Smolyan - 30, Stara Zagora - 87, Targovishte - 5, Haskovo - 75, Shumen - 72, Yambol - 25.