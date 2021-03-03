Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Virus on Offensive Again – 2,403 Newly Infected in 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | March 3, 2021, Wednesday // 09:19
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Virus on Offensive Again – 2,403 Newly Infected in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, further 2,403 cases of coronavirus-infected have been documented. The tests made were 14,563. This is what data from the Single Information Portal show.

On a daily basis nearly 16.5% were positive.

Since the spring of last year 252,029 are the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

In a 24-hour period, 83 people died, as 10,391 are already the victims of the infection in Bulgaria since the outbreak of the epidemic.

As of 3 March, 33,227, 5,009 people were being treated in hospital and 423 of them are in intensive care.

The most new cases are traditionally in the capital - 737, and 106 cases can be added to them from Sofia region.

In Plovdiv there are 187 new cases, with more than 100 new cases in the region, follow Pleven - 129, Varna - 110 and Blagoevgrad - 104.

Case count for other regions: Burgas - 63, Veliko Tarnovo - 62, Vidin - 11, Vratsa - 98, Gabrovo - 25, Dobrich - 30, Kardzhali - 25, Kyustendil - 50, Lovech - 28, Montana - 49, Pazardzhik - 89, Pernik - 60, Razgrad - 11, Ruse - 48, Silistra - 31, Sliven - 56, Smolyan - 30, Stara Zagora - 87, Targovishte - 5, Haskovo - 75, Shumen - 72, Yambol - 25.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria