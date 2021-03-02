Sofia Hospitals Set up Additional Beds for Covid Patients

Municipal hospitals in Sofia set up additional 80 beds for the treatment of Covid-19, patients, Sofia municipality reported.

By the order of the health minister the number of beds for Covid patients in Sofia hospitals is increased.

In the municipal hospitals an additional 50 beds are set up in The First City hospital; 15in The Fourth City Hospital, in the 5th University Hospital the newly allocated beds are 35, and in the Second City hospital the number of beds is increased by ten.

The inspections are going on in Sofia to check the compliance with the anti-epidemic measures after the restaurants reopened. Yesterday, the teams of the Sofia Inspectorate checked nearly 1,000 sites and drew up 2 acts, while the employees of the Sofia Directorate of Interior and the Regional Health Inspectorate have drawn up 27 breach reports and 110 infraction protocols.