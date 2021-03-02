Greece: Direct Ferries Again Connect Thessaloniki with Aegean Islands

Business » TOURISM | March 2, 2021, Tuesday // 14:17
Bulgaria: Greece: Direct Ferries Again Connect Thessaloniki with Aegean Islands

Direct ferries connecting Thessaloniki Port with most Aegean islands will be launched.

The small islands run a new type of advertising campaign: all residents get vaccinated to attract tourists.

Travel agencies in Greece already sell tickets for direct ferries from Thessaloniki to the Aegean islands. After five years, the ferries from Thessaloniki to islands such as Mykonos, Chios, Lesbos, Samos and other Aegean islands were relaunched. The tourists who arrive in northern Greece via land borders and want to travel to the islands, may already use the new ferry connections from Thessaloniki.

Fares are relatively low. For example, for travelers from Thessaloniki to the island of Lymnos, for a 7-hour trip the price is EUR 23 per person EUR 62 for car transfer.

It is expected that many tourists coming by car and booking a holiday on the Aegean islands will use the ferries from Thessaloniki, tour operators say.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, ferries, Thessaloniki, Aegean islands
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria