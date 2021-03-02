Greece: Direct Ferries Again Connect Thessaloniki with Aegean Islands

Direct ferries connecting Thessaloniki Port with most Aegean islands will be launched.

The small islands run a new type of advertising campaign: all residents get vaccinated to attract tourists.

Travel agencies in Greece already sell tickets for direct ferries from Thessaloniki to the Aegean islands. After five years, the ferries from Thessaloniki to islands such as Mykonos, Chios, Lesbos, Samos and other Aegean islands were relaunched. The tourists who arrive in northern Greece via land borders and want to travel to the islands, may already use the new ferry connections from Thessaloniki.

Fares are relatively low. For example, for travelers from Thessaloniki to the island of Lymnos, for a 7-hour trip the price is EUR 23 per person EUR 62 for car transfer.

It is expected that many tourists coming by car and booking a holiday on the Aegean islands will use the ferries from Thessaloniki, tour operators say.