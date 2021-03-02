Bulgaria: Vaccination Sites Have Run Short of Vaccines within Hours

Again, lines are meandering outside vaccination sites in Sofia, which today have vaccines available. In the capital, "green corridors" work in the hospital "St. Ivan Rilski" and "Alexandrovska” hospitals, reported bTV.

Some people lined up as early as 8 a.m.

Older people from the queue were vaccinated with priority. Lack of organization, however, has created turmoil.

People from the non-priority groups also had a chance to have a vaccine shot at Alexandrovska Hospital. And there the lines were divided - for the young and for adults over 65.

Both sites will work until vaccine quantities are exhausted.

The St. Ivan Rilski hospital reported that they have run short of vaccines already. The site will resume work after a reload, the medical institution explains.

We remind that upon the last delivery on February 28 of 52,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Director of the Regional Health inspectorate-Sofia Dancho Penchev promised that the GPs would receive 30 doses of the vaccine.