Sofia Outstrips Major EU Cities in Private Cars

There are more cars in Sofia than the average for major EU cities, according to an analysis by the municipal enterprise for strategic planning SofiaPlan. The trend shows that road traffic in the capital continues to grow, while public transport is losing passengers, BNR reported.

Sofia Municipality has almost 0.8 cars per adult citizen, while the average for major cities in the European Union is about 0.5 percent, according to statistics.

According to the latest data on the newly registered and de-registered vehicles, the rate of motorization jumped from over 500 cars per 1,000 people at the end of 2016 to over 660 in 2020, an increase of almost 30 percent.

By comparison - many of the major European cities have levels of motorization below 450 cars per 1000 people, says the report of "SofiaPlan" on the state of transport infrastructure in Sofia Municipality.

It was prepared in the framework of theProgram for Sofia development - the new plan for integrated development of Sofia municipality for the next seven years. The report also shows that car traffic in Sofia continues to increase as public transport becomes less popular.