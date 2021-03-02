WHO: Number of New Coronavirus Infections Globally Rose for First Time in Seven Weeks

Society » HEALTH | March 2, 2021, Tuesday // 10:34
Bulgaria: WHO: Number of New Coronavirus Infections Globally Rose for First Time in Seven Weeks

World Health Organisation reports a worrying trend: the number of new cases of coronavirus around the world is increasing again, for the first time in seven weeks.

The organization's director general urged individual countries not to ease restrictions yet and warned that the virus would begin to spread with a vengeance if we let it.

"This is disappointing, but not surprising. We are working to better understand the reasons for this spike in infection. Some of it appears to be due to relaxing of public health measures, continued circulation of variants and people letting down their guard,” he said. Vaccines will help save lives, but if countries rely only on vaccines - they make a mistake," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: WHO, Coronavirus, trend, pandemic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria