WHO: Number of New Coronavirus Infections Globally Rose for First Time in Seven Weeks

World Health Organisation reports a worrying trend: the number of new cases of coronavirus around the world is increasing again, for the first time in seven weeks.

The organization's director general urged individual countries not to ease restrictions yet and warned that the virus would begin to spread with a vengeance if we let it.

"This is disappointing, but not surprising. We are working to better understand the reasons for this spike in infection. Some of it appears to be due to relaxing of public health measures, continued circulation of variants and people letting down their guard,” he said. Vaccines will help save lives, but if countries rely only on vaccines - they make a mistake," said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus.