Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2,588 Newly Infected, 117 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | March 2, 2021, Tuesday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2,588 Newly Infected, 117 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 2,588 new cases of coronavirus infection have been documented in the country.

16,179 tests were made - 7,735 PCR and 8,444 antigen, of them 16% are positive.

As of March 2, there were 32,688 active cases in Bulgaria, according to data from the Single Information Portal.

Yesterday, 11,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given during, and since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 223,539 inoculated.

In the last 24 hours, 117 people have lost the battle with the disease, the cured are 1,085.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, there have been 10,308 deaths in our country, 206,630 people have been rehabilitated.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to grow - as of March 2, there were 4,777. Patients admitted to intensive care units were 414.

The total number of confirmed carriers of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria is 249,626, of whom 1,0244 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Burgas, Varna and Pleven.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 123 new cases, Burgas - 274, Varna - 138, Veliko Tarnovo - 66, Vidin - 9, Vratsa - 71, Gabrovo - 42, Dobrich - 18, Kardzhali -18 , Kyustendil - 84, Lovech - 30, Montana - 42, Pazardzhik - 44, Pernik - 37, Pleven - 138, Plovdiv - 194, Razgrad - 9, Ruse - 56, Silistra - 36, Sliven - 74, Smolyan - 39, Sofia-city - 645, Sofia-region - 51, Stara Zagora - 109, Targovishte - 9, Haskovo - 87 , Shumen - 105, Yambol - 40.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, COVID-19, case count
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria