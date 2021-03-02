Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 2,588 Newly Infected, 117 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 2,588 new cases of coronavirus infection have been documented in the country.

16,179 tests were made - 7,735 PCR and 8,444 antigen, of them 16% are positive.

As of March 2, there were 32,688 active cases in Bulgaria, according to data from the Single Information Portal.

Yesterday, 11,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given during, and since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 223,539 inoculated.

In the last 24 hours, 117 people have lost the battle with the disease, the cured are 1,085.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, there have been 10,308 deaths in our country, 206,630 people have been rehabilitated.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to grow - as of March 2, there were 4,777. Patients admitted to intensive care units were 414.

The total number of confirmed carriers of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria is 249,626, of whom 1,0244 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Burgas, Varna and Pleven.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 123 new cases, Burgas - 274, Varna - 138, Veliko Tarnovo - 66, Vidin - 9, Vratsa - 71, Gabrovo - 42, Dobrich - 18, Kardzhali -18 , Kyustendil - 84, Lovech - 30, Montana - 42, Pazardzhik - 44, Pernik - 37, Pleven - 138, Plovdiv - 194, Razgrad - 9, Ruse - 56, Silistra - 36, Sliven - 74, Smolyan - 39, Sofia-city - 645, Sofia-region - 51, Stara Zagora - 109, Targovishte - 9, Haskovo - 87 , Shumen - 105, Yambol - 40.