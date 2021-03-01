Bulgaria’s President Meets with Heads of Security Services to Discuss Rights of Our Compatriots Abroad

Taking timely measures to adequately protect the rights of Bulgarian citizens abroad when they are subject to attacks only because of their national self-awareness, was the agenda of the meeting of President Rumen Radev with the heads of the security services. Vice President Iliyana Yotova also took part in it, the Head of State's press secretary reported.

The meeting is occasioned by the letter received at the presidential institution from the "Ivan Mihaylov" cultural center in Bitola, as well as alerts from our compatriots in the Republic of North Macedonia, about increasingly frequent violations of their rights only because they identify themselves as ethnic Bulgarians.

 

