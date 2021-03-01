Bulgaria’s President Meets with Heads of Security Services to Discuss Rights of Our Compatriots Abroad
Taking timely measures to adequately protect the rights of Bulgarian citizens abroad when they are subject to attacks only because of their national self-awareness, was the agenda of the meeting of President Rumen Radev with the heads of the security services. Vice President Iliyana Yotova also took part in it, the Head of State's press secretary reported.
The meeting is occasioned by the letter received at the presidential institution from the "Ivan Mihaylov" cultural center in Bitola, as well as alerts from our compatriots in the Republic of North Macedonia, about increasingly frequent violations of their rights only because they identify themselves as ethnic Bulgarians.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: BSP Demands Starting Talks with Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine Delivery
- » Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister to Present National Recovery and Sustainability Plan before Parliament Recess
- » Bulgaria: Sofia Budget 2021 Adopted, Will Mayor Deliver on Promises?
- » Bulgaria: Remote Measuring Devices Become Mandatory as of 2027
- » Bulgarian Parliament Adopts Activity Report of Anti-Corruption Commission for Illegal Assets Forfeiture
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Spring Is Coming on Tiptoe