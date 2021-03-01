Bulgaria before Elections: Border Police Will Be Tasked with Guarding Voting Machines

The Border Police will also watch over the security of voting machines. According to the Bulgarian Minister of Interior, special arrangements have been made for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He confirmed that the voting machines have already been delivered and a fire inspection has been carried out at the warehouse where they are stored, the devices are guarded in the same way as the ballot papers. "Most likely we will need additional resources, and in these cases we will include Border Police officers," the interior minister added.

Voting machines are now guarded by the gendarmerie.

"We are currently in constant communication with the Central Election Commission (CEC) to set up centers to secure ballot papers and machines," he added.

According to him, yesterday's by-elections, held in several settlements, were as a “rehearsal” in connection with the anti-epidemic measures.

Hristo Terziiski also commented on the development of the OLAF case. " I have been questioned about this public procurement. Everything will be clarified in the course of the pre-trial proceedings ", added the Minister of Interior.

About a month ago the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) recommended that nearly 6 million euros be reimbursed to the European budget, the decision is based on the results of the investigation into alleged abuse of office in the Ministry of Interior. OLAF bases its recommendation on an investigation that began in July 2018 following allegations of fraud and embezzlement of EU funds under a grant agreement under the Internal Security Fund.

The agreement, signed in 2018 by the Bulgarian government applies to the supply of off-road vehicles intended for the police. It is about the supply of 350 vehicles for the needs of the Ministry of Interior.