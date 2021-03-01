Bulgaria: Stray Dogs Have Attacked and Bitten 9 year Old Child in Dupnitsa

Stray dogs attacked and seriously wounded a 9-year-old child in the town of Dupnitsa, Southwestern Bulgaria.. The girl has multiple wounds all over her body.

While going to a shop last night, the 9-year-old Irena was attacked by a pack of stray dogs. A passing by neighbour shooed away the dogs and saved the child from more serious injuries. The girl and her mother had a difficult night, and this morning they went to the clinic to get an anti-rabies vaccine.

"She hasn't slept all night, she hasn't had a fever, but she's stressed out. She's scared. It's bad with these stray dogs. They attack me too. Obviously, neighbours from the blocks of flats in the area feed them and they become aggressive. The dogs often attack parents with children as they pass," says Anelia Chorbadjiyska, mother of the bitten child.

People living in the area said there has been a problem with stray dogs for about a year.

The Municipality of Dupnitsa is investigating the case of the attacked and bitten child.

"A dog-catcher went to the scene shortly after the incident, but no one could say exactly which dog attacked the child. Regarding the attack that happened last week, the dog was taken away, it is under supervision for 14 days," added Eli Podgorska, director of the Environment and Waters directorate of Dupnitsa municipality.

The shelter for stray dogs in Dupnitsa is closed due to repairs. It is expected to re-open after March 15.

The case with the child was another one from a series of attacks in the town by street dogs after a young woman was attacked and wounded a week ago./Bnt