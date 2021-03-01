Google Digital Tools to Be Available to Bulgarian Students, Teachers

Society » EDUCATION | March 1, 2021, Monday // 14:44
Bulgaria: Google Digital Tools to Be Available to Bulgarian Students, Teachers

Google will provide some of its digital tools for collaboration and productivity for all students and teachers in Bulgaria, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Education and Science and the technology company, the Ministry's press office said on Monday. According to the document, this will be done through Google's education platform and its additional functionalities and tools.

The Memorandum is part of the Education Ministry's policy for digitalization of Bulgarian education. In recent years, significant investments have been made in building wireless networks in all state and municipal schools, more than 20,000 computers and tablets have been delivered, and nearly 4,000 classrooms have been equipped with interactive whiteboards and displays with Internet access.

In accordance to the Memorandum, in the coming years the possibilities for online testing and assessment will be tried out, with this already being piloted in some Bulgarian schools. The parties to the Memorandum will also cooperate to provide access to teacher professional development programmes.

The global technology giant will continue to maintain free access for students and teachers to the Google Workspace for Education platform through the Ministry-managed profiles of students and teachers. BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria