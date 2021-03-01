Google Digital Tools to Be Available to Bulgarian Students, Teachers

Google will provide some of its digital tools for collaboration and productivity for all students and teachers in Bulgaria, according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Education and Science and the technology company, the Ministry's press office said on Monday. According to the document, this will be done through Google's education platform and its additional functionalities and tools.

The Memorandum is part of the Education Ministry's policy for digitalization of Bulgarian education. In recent years, significant investments have been made in building wireless networks in all state and municipal schools, more than 20,000 computers and tablets have been delivered, and nearly 4,000 classrooms have been equipped with interactive whiteboards and displays with Internet access.



In accordance to the Memorandum, in the coming years the possibilities for online testing and assessment will be tried out, with this already being piloted in some Bulgarian schools. The parties to the Memorandum will also cooperate to provide access to teacher professional development programmes.



The global technology giant will continue to maintain free access for students and teachers to the Google Workspace for Education platform through the Ministry-managed profiles of students and teachers. BTA