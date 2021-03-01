Bulgaria: Green Corridors for Vaccination Reopen at Pirogov and Alexandrovska Hospitals

The “green corridors” for free vaccination against Covid-19 are working again, but under one condition: immunisation will be underway in major Sofia hospitals if there are no waiting patients listed for the first four phases of the vaccination plan. In some places, vaccines reserves are already exhausted and the sites are temporarily closed.

Each medical institution decides at the local level whether to provide additional slots according to the available doses of vaccines. Since this morning, the vaccination site in front of Alexandrovska Hospital has been open.

After 1:00 p.m., "green corridor" opened in front of Pirogov emergency hospital. The “green corridor" at the Military Medical Academy is temporarily closed due to exhaustion of available vaccines. The 24-hour vaccination site outside St. Anna's Hospital also closed last night until new doses of the vaccines are received.

A mobile vaccination site of the medical institution will be in the Sofia village of Gaber tomorrow from 10.00 am to immunize against Covid-19 the willing locals.