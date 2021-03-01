Greece Gives up Rapid Antigen Tests for Truck Drivers at Kulata – Promahon Checkpoint

The Foreign Ministry of Greece has informed us that the mandatory rapid antigen tests for all truck drivers at the "Kulata - Promahon" border checkpoint have been cancelled. As of today, testing will again be carried out only at random. reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On 27 February 2021, on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, our Ambassador to Greece Valentin Poryazov posed an urgent question to the Greek authorities about the measure which created inconveniences for truck drivers and contradicted EU regulations.

"After the talks, the Greek side assured us that the rapid coronavirus tests for all truck drivers will no longer be taken at the Kulata - Promahon Checkpoint," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.