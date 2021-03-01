Greece Gives up Rapid Antigen Tests for Truck Drivers at Kulata – Promahon Checkpoint

Business | March 1, 2021, Monday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Greece Gives up Rapid Antigen Tests for Truck Drivers at Kulata – Promahon Checkpoint

The Foreign Ministry of Greece has informed us that the mandatory rapid antigen tests for all truck drivers at the "Kulata - Promahon" border checkpoint have been cancelled. As of today, testing will again be carried out only at random. reported by the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On 27 February 2021, on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, our Ambassador to Greece Valentin Poryazov posed an urgent question to the Greek authorities about the measure which created inconveniences for truck drivers and contradicted EU regulations.

"After the talks, the Greek side assured us that the rapid coronavirus tests for all truck drivers will no longer be taken at the Kulata - Promahon Checkpoint," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, restrictions, rapid tests cancelled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria