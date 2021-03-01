Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 332 Newly Infected, Test Positivity Rate 13 Percent

In the past 24 hours, 332 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.

2,531 tests were made – 1,595 PCR and 936 antigen. Although the number of tests is small their positivity rate remains high - 13%.

As of March 1, there were 31,302 active cases in Bulgaria, according to data from the Single Information Portal.

During the day 2,685 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, and since the start of the vaccination campaign there have been 212,445 vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 24 people have lost the battle with the disease, the cured are 408.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, there have been 10,191 deaths in our country, 205,545 people have been rehabilitated.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to grow - as of March 1, there were 4,744. Patients admitted to intensive care units were 394 - 14 more than yesterday.

The total number of confirmed carriers of Sars-CoV-2 virus in Bulgaria is 247,038, of whom 10,211 are medics.

The most are the newly registered cases in Sofia, Burgas, Varna and Pleven.

Case count update by regions: Blagoevgrad - 5 new cases, Burgas - 36, Varna - 35, Veliko Tarnovo - 2, Vratsa - 16, Gabrovo - 1, Dobrich - 2, Kardzhali - 5, Kyustendil - 6, Lovech -5, Pazardzhik - 16, Pernik - 8, Pleven - 34, Plovdiv - 20, Razgrad - 3, Ruse - 4, Silistra - 3, Sliven - 18, Smolyan - 4, Sofia-city - 82, Sofia-region - 12, Stara Zagora - 3, Targovishte - 3, Haskovo - 4, Yambol - 5. No new cases have been recorded in the districts of Vidin, Montana and Shumen.