COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1089 New Cases
pixabay.com
1089 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country. 8,476 PCR tests were performed. 1,643 are newly treated, 39 are dead, 380 are in the intensive care unit, and 5,321 have been vaccinated, according to the Unified Information Portal. Most new cases are in Sofia and Burgas.
