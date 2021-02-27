Audi FIS Ski World Cup Bansko 2021 Starts Today

On February 27 and 28 the best skiers in the world will compete in Bansko twice in giant slalom (GS).

The track is "Banderitsa", the starting time of the reces on both days is 11.00 and 14.00 local time. The best skiers on the planet will come to Bansko directly from the world championship in Cortina D’Ampezzo (February 8-20).

The best skiers on the planet are already in Bulgaria. They started descending the ski slope "Tomba" at 11 o'clock. The measures that must be followed are extremely strict. Wearing masks is mandatory. Everyone who watches the race and is close to the competitors must have negative PCR tests. The competition is held without an audience.

"It's really very difficult to have a big sporting event in these times. The pandemic put us in a different situation from the normal organization. The safety protocol has been underway since mid-July. It is very strict. We are constantly testing everyone who is involved in the competition. I hope this works. The weather is great, today we will enjoy a wonderful competition, "said the vice president of the Bulgarian Ski Federation Georgi Bobev.

Bulgarian ski star Albert Popov will also start in Bansko. He received the right to participate in the disciplines "Slalom" and "Giant Slalom". Bobev expressed hope that the day will be favorable for the Bulgarian participant as well.