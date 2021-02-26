How Bitcoin Inspired Game Developers

There’s no end in sight when it comes to the number of video games coming out. New ones just keep coming in. That’s because game developers make sure to produce plenty of titles to cater to the different interests of millions of players. So, far they haven’t disappointed their audience.

That’s because the gaming industry is known for keeping track of trends and implementing them. Tech advancements are some of them and thanks to PCs and consoles with better hardware can support the new kinds of games that come out. In other words, the industry wouldn’t be what it is today if it weren’t for trends.

Bitcoin is another trend that’s important to the industry. It’s a cryptocurrency that’s already accepted as a viable payment method. But it is also an inspiration for many game developers because of the technology behind it. In other words, these developers have already produced several Bitcoin titles that belong to the newly formed crypto gaming market.

They belong to different genres and make sure to offer plenty of fun. You will come across all kinds of Bitcoin games and here are some of them:

Bitcoin Hero

Any Bitcoin trader that’s new on the scene will need Bitcoin Hero on their smartphone. This is more than just an app, it’s a trading simulator app that offers a virtual trading market with real-time prices. Also, you’ll have some tools to analyze the market with and make your decisions based on your analyses.

In other words, Bitcoin Hero will teach you the basics of Bitcoin trading. Thanks to this app you’ll have a solid foundation of skills that you can improve. But trading by yourself can be risky as you won’t make the right decision in most situations.

Merge Cats

Unlike the previous entry, this Bitcoin game is a matching game. You’ll get cats in different shapes and sizes and your job is to match them. The more merged cats you have the more points you get and the further you advance into the game. Finally, the rewards here come in various Bitcoin amounts so prepare for some excellent prizes if you’re a skilled player.

Splinterlands

Splinterlands is a trading card game that comes with a few factions and many excellent cards. You face various opponents and get all kinds of prizes. Also, you can use Bitcoin to buy more collectibles and build out a formidable deck that will give you the upper hand in the next duel. If you’re a fan of Hearthstone or Magic the Gathering then Splinterlands is right up your alley.

Bitcoin Blast

This is a game that’s similar to Merge Cats and instead of matching cats, you match Bitcoin symbols in all shapes and sizes. Naturally, the more symbols you have matched the better off you’ll be as the prizes in this game are in Bitcoin.

Conclusion

Thanks to technological trends, the gaming industry has been advancing throughout the years with next-gen games. Bitcoin is another trend that developers were inspired by and will continue to produce games that enrich the crypto gaming market.