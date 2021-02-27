COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Cases Are Growing, Restaurants Open on March 1

In the last 24 hours, 1,681 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria, and 13,697 tests have been performed, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

Currently, 4502 patients are hospitalized and 378 are in the intensive care unit. The active cases of COVID-19 were 32,005, the cured - 800, and the dead - 49. For the last 24 hours 15,927 vaccines were given, bringing the total to 204,439.

The restaurants will open from March 1 and will work at 50% capacity, up to 6 people per table and with opening hours until 11 p.m. And the nightlife establishments will open from April 1, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova after a working meeting with the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov. The discussion was attended by Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, Chief State Health Inspector and representatives of tourism industry.