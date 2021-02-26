Bulgaria: Marijuana Farm Found in Lukovit, Three Men Arrested

Officers of the National Police General Directorate found a large and modern laboratory for marijuana cultivation and drugs production in the village of Rumyantsevo near Lukovit, northern Bulgaria. In a luxury house the police found numerous plants and a large amount of finished products.

Three men have been arrested.

The high-tech drug laboratory was found in a luxury private property in Rumyantsevo, explained District Prosecutor of Lovech Valentin Valkov.

"About a thousand plants were found in one of the buildings at different periods of growth. Neighbouring buildings were prepared to expand this production. A small amount of dry matter ready for market realization has also been found.

The worth of the found marijuana is estimated at over half a million levs.

The special operation in Rumyantsevo took place late last night after a warning was received two months ago that marijuana was being produced there, added the Deputy Director of GD National Police, Senior Commissary Kalin Lenkov.

"Three people were detained. The laboratory is extremely modern, they made lot of investments in it."

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched on this case and for the three detainees the prosecutor's office will request permanent custody.