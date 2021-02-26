Bulgaria before Elections: GERB Garners Higher Support vs BSP, Slavi Trifonov Takes Lead

GERB is gaining the lead over the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), but the leader of "There Is Such a People" Slavi Trifonov has 32% support, against the background of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who together with Maya Manolova from "Stand Up.bg" garners only 25%, shows a survey funded and implemented jointly by bTV and Market Links, which was conducted in Bulgaria among 1,019 persons over 18 in the period 17-24 February.

Meanwhile, Trifonov announced on his Facebook account: "On Friday, February 26, at 7 pm on my Facebook page and live on "Seven-Eighth TV" I will say and do something very important." Comments have been posted that it is possible for him to be head on the list and run for MP, but others say he is unlikely to do so.

The data from the survey also show that IMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov has 20% voter support, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov – 15%, and the leader of MRF Mustafa Karadayi - 9%.

According to the survey, the lead of the ruling party over the newly founded opposition, which so far was about 2%, is becoming more convincing: 24.6% would support GERB/UDF and 18.9% would vote for BSP.

13% would vote for "There Is Such a People", 8.5% - for MRF, 7.6% for "Democratic Bulgaria". On the brink of the 4-percent qualifying threshold are "Stand up! Thugs, out!" led by Manolova and the Poisonous Trio - with 3.9% support, as the IMRO, which decided to run for election without the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB) has only 2.7%.

"We see a widening gap between GERB and BSP. Despite the high disapproval of the government at present GERB managed to mobilize quite serious support. While BSP once again fails to position itself as a sufficiently meaningful alternative to government", commented social analyst Dobromir Zhivkov.

The data also show that Bulgarian citizens are dissatisfied with development of the country and the government’s course. The factors for this are the socio-political environment and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is no material change in voter intent. A relative balance has been achieved, which is highly negative," he added.

The assessment of the government's tackling of the epidemic is based on the success of the vaccination campaign. In this sense, 45% think the government is failing, 35% think it is doing well, and 20% say neither.