Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 1,822 Newly Infected, 53 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours 1,822 newly infected and 20,050 vaccinated against coronavirus have been documented, shows the statistics as of February 26, according to the Single Information Portal.

In the same period 53 patients have died of Covid-19, 689 others are considered cured. We remind that yesterday a record was scored - 20,236 vaccinated per day. More than 10,000 fell victims to the disease from the outbreak of the pandemic.

Yesterday, 12,645 tests were made - 1,195 PCR tests and 627 antigen, of them about 14% are positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria since March last year is 243 946. Since the outbreak, there have been 10,079 deaths of the coronavirus. As of 26 February there are31,173active cases. 4,368 Bulgarians are being treated in hospitals, of whom 370 patients are in the intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 202,694 people have been cured. There are a total of 188,512 vaccinated.

The most new cases are in Sofia city - 503, Burgas - 194, Plovdiv - 139, Pleven - 103, Varna - 112.

Case count by regions: Blagoevgrad - 78, Veliko Tarnovo - 22, Vidin - 5, Vratsa - 69, Gabrovo - 11, Dobrich - 19, Kardzhali - 15, Kyustendil - 41, Lovech - 27, Montana - 20, Pazardzhik - 44, Pernik - 36, Razgrad - 1, Ruse - 27, Silistra - 28, Sliven - 65, Smolyan - 21, Sofia - 50, Stara Zagora - 55, Targovishte - 0, Haskovo - 57, Shumen - 51, Yambol -29 .