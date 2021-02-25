Van Gogh's Painting from Private Collection to be Auctioned at Sotheby’s

A painting by a famous artist, Vincent van Gogh, which has never been exhibited, will be sold at Sotheby's auction in Paris. Before that, it will be exhibited in the French capital, as well as in Amsterdam and Hong Kong.

According to the publication, the canvas entitled "A Street Scene In Montmartre" was created by the artist in 1887, when he lived in Paris with his brother Theo. After 1920 it was kept in a private collection, making it unknown to the general public.

The auction house said the painting had been seen in catalogues, but has never itself been on public display. It did not identify the current owner. The artwork’s estimated value is between 5 and 8 million euros.

The painting depicts a man and woman, strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background. The painting is part of a series that Van Gogh produced of scenes in Montmartre, a hilly district of Paris now dominated by the Sacre Coeur church.