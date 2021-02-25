Bulgaria: As of 1 March Household Appliances Will Come with New Energy Labels

New energy labels of household appliances indicating their energy efficiency hit the market from March 1. A new element in the labeling is the QR code, which after scanning will refer consumers to a website offering product information.

Starting early next week, the familiar European Union energy label will be on the market with a new design and an energy scale of A+ (most efficient) to G (least efficient) for a number of household appliances, including washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and freezers.

In order to inform the consumers, the Association of Manufacturers of Household Appliances in Bulgaria released a videoclip:

"We say goodbye to the old efficiency scaling for many products, and return to the A-G scale. This is a reboot that opens up space for further innovation. The label is changed, but not the energy consumption.”

The change is introduced in compliance with EU legislation due to requirements that also establish stricter methods for testing energy efficiency.

Appliances of the current highest energy classes go down the scale in categories C and D, and the top classes will gradually be filled with new models.

The change will be introduced stepwise until the new legislation is fully adopted.