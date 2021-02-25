Bulgaria: Sofia Budget 2021 Adopted, Will Mayor Deliver on Promises?

The Sofia City Council adopted the metropolitan’s budget for this year with 33 votes in favor, 26 against and 1 abstained. The debate lasted four hours. BSP and Democratic Bulgaria did not support the budget.

Over BGN 1,8 billion is Sofia's budget for 2021. Over BGN 511 million is the worth of the capital program. Of these, BGN 296 million is provided under European programs, informed Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova:

"This year’s budget of Sofia is focused on the short-term achievement of three strategic goals for Sofia: building the strategic infrastructure and urban development in Sofia neighborhoods, new kindergartens and their availability for children aged from 3 to 6 until the end of this mayoralty‘s tenure, better air quality and environmentally friendly urban transport".

The budget thus proposed is of low quality, according to the Chairman of the Group of Municipal Councillors from BSP Kaloyan Pargov:

"It is an embarrassment to the municipality and clearly at the end of this year we will see that this budget will not fulfilled in terms of revenues and the hopes of Sofia resident will evaporate."

According to the municipal councillors from Democratic Bulgaria, Sofia's budget for 2021 is not realistic. Vladislav Panev stressed:

"The implementation of the capital program is becoming more tragic from year to year. Hundreds of millions of diversions is that."

Independent municipal councilor Boris Bonev described as a ‘complete failure’ the transport policy of the municipality

"It's a crying shame that billions that have been invested and wasted in it. And the consequences of this failure of yours are both dirty air and neighborhoods where any space that is not a block is a muddy spot or the fact that we live in the capital with the most broken and dangerous sidewalks in Europe," he said.