Bulgaria Antarctic Expedition Reached Livingston Island

The 29th National Antarctic Expedition finally reached The Island of Livingston, where the Bulgarian polar base "St Kliment Ohridski is located," the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute (BAI) reported.

After a twenty-day quarantine in the Chilean port of Punta Arenas, our six Antarctic explorers – Yordan Todorov, Atanas Peltekov, Emil Ivanov, Petar Soapdzhiev, Nikolay Nikolov and Kamen Nedkov, were transported by the Spanish research vessel Sarmiento de Gamboa, together with one tonne of food, two and a half tons of fuel and 6 tons of building materials, to pick up the construction of the modern laboratory module, started last year.

The ship set sail from Punta Arenas on the night of February 20 and was moving at a reduced speed due to strong winds and high waves in the Strait of Drake, which separates the South American continent from Antarctica. In the area of the base, the snow cover was negligible, which allowed to quickly unload the large amount of luggage with the polyfunctional "Manitou". This happens in an unusual for normal season, time – late austral summer, when usually, seasonal bases, such as ours, are closed.

It is envisaged that for the short (about a month) stay on the base, the expedition will carry out repair and renovation works on the buildings and facilities damaged by the harsh climate during the long polar winter and to start, as far as possible, construction work on the foundations of the laboratory module.

In addition, reading will be taken from various research devices which automatically record numerous meteorological, seismic, atmospheric and mareographic events in winter, when the base is uninhabited.

The six explorers are in good health and are confident that the intended tasks will be successfully accomplished, BAI said.