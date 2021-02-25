Bulgaria: Remote Measuring Devices Become Mandatory as of 2027

Measuring devices installed after 25 October 2020, such as hot and cold water meters, electricity meters and heat meters, are to have the mandatory remote reading function. The deadline for their introduction is 2027, the MPs decided with the adoption on second reading of the amendments to the Energy Efficiency Act, BNT reports.

From 1 January 2021, all investors are obliged when putting in commission new buildings or in the reconstruction and renovation of old buildings, to design them close to zero energy consumption.

However, this provision is not to be applied retroactively, but will enter into force after an ordinance which the Minister of Regional Development must issue after the law is promulgated by a State Gazette.

By 2050, 60% of the housing stock and nearly 17% of the non-residential stock must be renovated in Bulgaria. This is planned in a long-term national strategy aimed to support the renovation of the national building stock of residential and non-residential buildings by 2050, part of the Energy Efficiency Act.

It is expected to save 7,329 GW/h of energy per year, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 3,274,453 tons of carbon dioxide.

The strategy will also lead to the creation and maintenance of 17600 new jobs and additional annual GDP growth of BGN 557 million by 2030, which is a little below 2 percent of Bulgaria’s current GDP.

The implementation of energy-efficiency measures in ten years, between 2021 and 2030, renovation will help to save 2,971 GW/h per year, representing a 6.9% decrease in total energy consumption of households and the service sector.